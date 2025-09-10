Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 10 September

On the derivatives front, the data remains supportive of a bullish view. Put OI at 200.4 million is higher than Call OI at 171.0 million, creating a positive OI differential of +29.4 million. The day’s change data further strengthens the bullish undertone: Call OI declined by 32.0 million while Put OI rose by 24.1 million, resulting in a net positive differential of +56.2 million—indicating short covering on Calls and aggressive Put writing. The highest Call OI and additions are concentrated at the 24,900 strike, cementing it as immediate resistance. On the Put side, the heaviest OI and additions are at the 24,850 strike, turning this level into a strong short-term support base.