Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 12 September

On Thursday, 11 September, Indian equities kicked off the session with a strong gap-up but soon lost steam, spending the entire day stuck in a narrow consolidation zone just below the crucial 25,000 mark on the Nifty 50. The psychological round number acted as stiff resistance, capping any major upside. Despite the lack of momentum throughout the day, a mild late-session push helped indices close slightly higher.

Top three stocks to buy today, 12 September, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: Affle 3i Ltd—Entry: ₹ 2,099.60 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,058 | Target: ₹ 2,180

Why it’s recommended: Affle has recently closed at a lifetime high level, showing strong breakout strength. On daily charts, it has given a triangle breakout from the ₹1,949 level. The RSI (14) is around 71.6, indicating strong bullish momentum. MACD is positive (recent crossover), supporting trend continuation. ADX is 31.6, which shows that the trend strength is moderate but improving. Buyers appear engaged, and volume confirms that breakout zones are being defended.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Triangle breakout from ₹1,949

RSI (14): 71.6—strong upward momentum.

MACD: Positive crossover.

ADX (14): 31.6—a strengthening trend.

Technical view: Breakout suggests upside target toward ₹2,180, provided support holds around the stop-loss zone.

Risk factors:

-High valuation—a lot of expectation baked in, profit–taking risk.

-If the trend weakens, the stock may suffer due to sector rotation against small-caps/tech.

-Smaller free float and volatility could lead to sharp swings.

Buy at: ₹2,099.60

Target price: ₹2,180

Stop loss: ₹2,058

Buy: CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd—Entry: ₹ 785.20 | Stop loss: ₹ 770 | Target: ₹ 810

Why it’s recommended: CG Power has shown a good rally recently and appears to have broken out of a “bullish flag" pattern on lower timeframes. The RSI (“Fast"/daily) is approximately 79.7, signalling strong momentum but nearing overbought. MACD is positive (momentum holding) and showing trend continuation. ADX also appears elevated, indicating strength in the prevailing trend. Support zones are being respected, and resistance zones are being tested.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Bullish flag breakout + prior consolidation breakout.

RSI: 79.7—strong momentum.

MACD: Positive—trend continuation signal.

ADX: Elevated — indicating trend strength (though exact value less precise from sources)

Technical view: Sustained above the stop-loss zone, a move toward ₹810 looks probable.

Risk factors:

-Overbought conditions may lead to pullbacks or corrections.

-Sector/infrastructure risk if demand slows or policy changes.

-Resistance near ₹810 must be cleared for a stronger move.

Buy at: ₹785.20

Target price: ₹810

Stop loss: ₹770

Buy: Bajaj Finserve—Entry: ₹ 2,037.80 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,028 | Target: ₹ 2,060

Why it’s recommended: Bajaj Finserve has been range-bound for some time, and recent price action shows signs of a breakout above resistance near ₹2,050, which, if cleared, could trigger a clean upside move. RSI is holding above 60, showing a bullish bias. MACD is positive, confirming some momentum building. ADX is lower (16.6), indicating that while momentum is present, the trend strength is still developing and not yet very strong—caution is required for holding or in case of reversals.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Range breakout potential near ₹2,050 resistance

RSI: 60-62—bullish bias

MACD: Positive—momentum building

ADX: 16.6—weak to moderate trend strength

Technical view: If price crosses and holds above ₹2,050, target around ₹2,060 becomes likely.

Risk factors:

-Trend strength is still weak; ADX suggests the trend may not sustain strong momentum.

-Resistance near ₹2,050 must be decisively broken.

-Financial sector risks (regulatory, credit) could impact basis.

Buy at: ₹2,037.80

Target price: ₹2,060

Stop loss: ₹2,028

Markets wrap

The Nifty 50 ended with gains of 32.40 points or 0.13% at 25,005.50, while the BSE Sensex rose 123.58 points or 0.15% to finish at 81,548.73. The Nifty Bank, too, stayed resilient, advancing 133.60 points or 0.24% to settle at 54,669.60, signalling selective accumulation in financial names.

Sector-wise, cyclical pockets provided support—the oil and gas index climbed 1.10%, the PSE index rose 0.98%, and the energy index gained 0.88%. On the flip side, autos were the only notable laggards with the auto index slipping 0.33%.

In stock-specific moves, Shriram Finance led the charge, surging 2.52% on strong institutional buying, while Adani Enterprises gained 2.50% and NTPC added 1.66%. However, weakness in a few heavyweights capped broader gains — Infosys dropped 1.49%, Bajaj Auto eased 1.41%, and Eicher Motors slipped 1.15%.

Nifty technical analysis—daily and hourly

The Nifty 50 closed on 11 September, at 25,005.50, higher by 32.40 points or 0.13%. The index managed to sustain above the crucial 25,000 mark, reflecting continued buying interest and follow-through strength after the recent breakout from its consolidation zone.

From a technical perspective, the index is now comfortably trading above its medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 24,786 and the 40-DEMA at 24,812 acting as firm supports. On the daily chart, momentum indicators remain constructive—the RSI has improved further to 58, pointing towards strengthening bullish momentum, while the MACD has turned positive at +12, confirming trend reversal to the upside. On the hourly chart, the momentum picture is even stronger, with the RSI at 66 and MACD at +54, both signalling strong intraday bullishness.

Importantly, the Nifty is sustaining above both the 20-HMA (24,950) and 40-HEMA (24,880), underlining intraday trend strength.

Derivatives data reinforces the bullish tone. Total Put OI at 170.5 million is higher than Call OI at 148.0 million, leaving a positive OI differential of +22.5 million. The day’s OI change data also shows bullish intent — Call OI rose by 35.2 million, while Put OI surged by a higher 45.5 million, creating a net positive differential of +10.4 million. This reflects strong Put writing and long build-up, providing a cushion at lower levels. The heaviest Call OI remains far at the 26,000 strike, suggesting traders see limited upside barriers in the immediate term, while the maximum change in Call OI was recorded at the 25,400 strike, hinting at near-term resistance. On the Put side, both maximum OI and highest additions are concentrated at the 25,000 strike, making it a critical short-term support base.

Overall, the Nifty’s technical and derivative setup is bullish, with sustained strength above 25,000 opening the path for higher targets. The immediate resistance is seen at 25,300-25,400, followed by the psychological 25,500 mark. On the downside, 25,000 remains the make-or-break support, while below that, 24,800-24,780 will act as the next support zone. With both daily and hourly momentum indicators aligned positively and derivatives data showing firm Put writing, the short-term outlook remains bullish, and dips are likely to attract buying interest.

