Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 12 September

Derivatives data reinforces the bullish tone. Total Put OI at 170.5 million is higher than Call OI at 148.0 million, leaving a positive OI differential of +22.5 million. The day’s OI change data also shows bullish intent — Call OI rose by 35.2 million, while Put OI surged by a higher 45.5 million, creating a net positive differential of +10.4 million. This reflects strong Put writing and long build-up, providing a cushion at lower levels. The heaviest Call OI remains far at the 26,000 strike, suggesting traders see limited upside barriers in the immediate term, while the maximum change in Call OI was recorded at the 25,400 strike, hinting at near-term resistance. On the Put side, both maximum OI and highest additions are concentrated at the 25,000 strike, making it a critical short-term support base.