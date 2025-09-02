Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 2 September
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 02 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj shares his top three stock recommendations for Tuesday, 2 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equities moved higher on 1 September, supported by sustained buying and positive sentiment across sectors. The Nifty 50 climbed 198.20 points or 0.81% to close at 24,625.05, while the BSE Sensex advanced 554.84 points or 0.70%, finishing at 80,364.49. Nifty Bank gained 346.80 points or 0.65% to settle at 54,002.45, though financial counters continued to show signs of stress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story