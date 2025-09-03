Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 3 September

Momentum indicators are showing weakness with the daily RSI at 44, MACD at –74 and ADX at 24, reflecting a strengthening bearish bias, while on the hourly chart, the RSI is also at 44, ADX at 30 indicates rising trend strength, but the MACD has turned into a positive crossover, suggesting the possibility of a short-term relief bounce. Overall, the index remains fragile with a bearish tilt, and unless Nifty reclaims the 24,800-25,000 zone, selling pressure is likely to persist, with the 24,320 mark being the key level to watch for breakdown confirmation.