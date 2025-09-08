Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 8 September

On Friday, 5 September 2025, Indian equities opened on a strong gap-up, but early gains quickly fizzled out as selling pressure took hold. Markets remained under pressure for most of the session but managed to stage a late recovery, helping benchmarks close near the flat line. The Nifty 50 edged up 6.70 points or 0.03% to finish at 24,741.00, while the BSE Sensex slipped slightly by 7.25 points or 0.01%, ending at 80,710.76. The Nifty Bank also recovered from lows, closing 39.10 points or 0.07% higher at 54,114.55, reflecting cautious accumulation in financial names.

Top three stocks to buy today, 8 September, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO)-Current price: ₹ 212

Why it’s recommended: NALCO is showing signs of fresh upward momentum after a rectangle breakout. The stock has also confirmed a 20DMA and 40DMA crossover, a strong bullish signal that typically precedes trend acceleration. Indicators show that the stock is entering a positive cycle with room to strengthen further.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Rectangle breakout with moving average crossover

RSI: 73 (bullish momentum, not yet overheated)

MACD: 4 (positive signal, confirming upward bias)

ADX: 18 (early trend stage, with potential to strengthen if volumes pick up)

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹212 indicates continuation of breakout, projecting a move toward ₹228 in the near term.

Risk factors: Vulnerable to aluminium price volatility, input cost changes, and global demand cycle shifts. Export duties and energy cost fluctuations could impact profitability.

Buy at: ₹212

Target price: ₹228

Stop loss: ₹204

Eicher Motors Ltd-Current price: ₹ 6,580.50

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors has given a breakout from a bullish pennant pattern and recently corrected slightly to retest support, offering a low-risk entry. Strong momentum indicators suggest renewed buying interest as the stock prepares for fresh highs.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Bullish pennant breakout with retest

RSI: 85 (highly overbought but reflects strong momentum)

MACD: 215 (sharp bullish confirmation)

ADX: 44 (strong trending stock)

Technical view: Stock is holding support after breakout; momentum indicators suggest potential to move towards ₹6650 in the immediate term.

Risk factors: Two-wheeler demand cycles, export performance, and cost of raw materials may affect margins. Any slowdown in consumer demand could weigh on short-term price action.

Buy at: ₹6,580.50

Target price: ₹6,650

Stop loss: ₹6,550

Hindalco Industries Ltd-Current price: ₹ 743.80

Why it’s recommended: Hindalco has given a rectangle breakout on the 15-min chart around ₹744 levels, signaling short-term upward momentum. Sustaining above this breakout zone can trigger further upside, supported by bullish momentum indicators.

Key metrics:

Pattern: Rectangle breakout on intraday timeframe

RSI: 68 (bullish, but not overbought)

MACD: 13 (positive crossover, bullish momentum)

ADX: 24 (moderate trend strength, with scope to strengthen)

Technical view: If the stock sustains above the ₹744 breakout zone, it projects a move toward ₹758 in the near term.

Risk factors: Exposure to global aluminium price volatility, energy costs, and trade/tariff policies could affect margins. External macro factors play a key role in sustaining momentum.

Buy at: ₹743.80

Target price: ₹758

Stop loss: ₹736

Market recap

Sectoral performance remained mixed. Cyclical and industrial segments provided support, with the auto index climbing 1.25%, the metal index advancing 0.68%, and the infrastructure sector gaining 0.20%. On the flip side, defensives weighed on sentiment as the FMCG index slipped 1.42%, realty declined 1.16%, and the service sector eased 0.07%.

In stock-specific action, Eicher Motors emerged as the top gainer, rising 2.42%, followed by M&M, up 2.29%, and Maruti, gaining 1.59%, all on robust buying interest. Meanwhile, heavyweights capped the broader recovery—ITC dropped 2.06%, HCL Technologies fell 1.68%, and Cipla eased 1.55%.

Nifty technical analysis—daily and hourly

The Nifty 50 closed the session of 6 September 2025, almost unchanged at 24,741.00, posting a marginal gain of 6.70 points or 0.03%. After a firm recovery in the previous session, the index spent most of the day consolidating near its short-term averages, reflecting indecision among market participants. Despite the flat closing, the index managed to defend its intraday supports, keeping the broader structure constructive in the near term.

View Full Image Trading View

From a technical perspective, the Nifty is currently positioned close to its immediate moving averages. The 20-day moving average at 24,707 and the 40-day exponential moving average at 24,790 are acting as overhead resistance zones. Until the index registers a decisive close above these levels, upside momentum is likely to remain capped. On the daily chart, the RSI has improved slightly to 49, suggesting neutral momentum with scope to strengthen if follow-through buying emerges. The daily MACD, however, continues to stay in negative territory at –51, though the histogram shows signs of flattening, hinting at a potential reversal if bullish momentum builds up further.

View Full Image Trading View

The shorter-term setup on the hourly chart looks healthier. The RSI has improved to 54, indicating intraday strength, while the MACD has turned firmly positive at +16, supporting the recovery move. Importantly, the index has sustained above its 20-hour moving average at 24,716 and the 40-hour moving average at 24,698, validating the short-term bullish undertone.

The derivatives data provide a mixed but slightly encouraging picture. Total Call Open Interest stands at 211.3 million against Put Open Interest of 162.2 million, resulting in a negative OI differential of –49.1 million, which reflects a broadly bearish bias. However, the change in OI suggests otherwise — Call OI rose by 24.1 million while Put OI increased by 25.1 million, leaving a small positive differential of 1,029,000 contracts. This indicates fresh build-up on both sides, with Put writing keeping the downside supported. On the strike distribution, the 25,000 strike continues to hold the maximum Call OI and remains the key supply zone, while fresh additions at the 25,100 strike highlight emerging resistance if the index attempts a breakout. On the downside, the 24,000 strike holds the highest Put OI and also saw the strongest additions, confirming this as the key support base for the short term.

Overall, the Nifty has entered into a consolidation phase, with the broader range defined between 24,400 on the downside and 25,000 on the upside. As long as the 24,500-24,400 zone holds, the index maintains a constructive bias. A decisive close above 25,000, however, would be critical to trigger a short-covering rally, opening the gates for a move toward 25,200-25,350. Until then, traders can expect choppy movement with support at lower levels and supply pressure near resistance zones.

