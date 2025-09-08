Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 8 September

The derivatives data provide a mixed but slightly encouraging picture. Total Call Open Interest stands at 211.3 million against Put Open Interest of 162.2 million, resulting in a negative OI differential of –49.1 million, which reflects a broadly bearish bias. However, the change in OI suggests otherwise — Call OI rose by 24.1 million while Put OI increased by 25.1 million, leaving a small positive differential of 1,029,000 contracts. This indicates fresh build-up on both sides, with Put writing keeping the downside supported. On the strike distribution, the 25,000 strike continues to hold the maximum Call OI and remains the key supply zone, while fresh additions at the 25,100 strike highlight emerging resistance if the index attempts a breakout. On the downside, the 24,000 strike holds the highest Put OI and also saw the strongest additions, confirming this as the key support base for the short term.