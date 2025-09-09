Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 9 September
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy today, Tuesday, 9 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
On Monday, 9 September, Indian equities traded in a zig-zag fashion through the day as both buying and selling pressures kept the benchmarks volatile. After oscillating between gains and losses, a late recovery helped markets close nearly flat. The Nifty 50 edged higher by 32.15 points or 0.13% to settle at 24,773.15, while the BSE Sensex added 76.54 points or 0.09%, ending at 80,787.30. The Bank Nifty too moved in a choppy range, finally closing with a modest gain of 72.35 points or 0.13% at 54,186.90, reflecting cautious accumulation in financials.
