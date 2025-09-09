Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 9 September

From a technical perspective, the index remains close to its medium-term reference levels. The 20-DMA at 24,716 and the 40-DEMA at 24,790 continue to act as crucial benchmarks, with the Nifty ending just above the 20-DMA but still below the 40-DEMA. On the daily chart, RSI has improved marginally to 50, indicating a neutral stance, while the MACD remains negative at –42, suggesting that the broader trend bias is yet to turn decisively bullish. On the intraday chart, however, momentum indicators are healthier—hourly RSI stands at 54 and MACD is positive at +35, signalling underlying support and a short-term constructive bias. The index has also managed to sustain above both the 20-HMA at 24,765 and the 40-HEMA at 24,733, reinforcing intraday strength.