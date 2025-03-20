Markets
Buying the dip? Raja Venkataraman explains what to look for and picks three stocks
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 20 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader lays out the factors to evaluate and strategies to adopt during market corrections, and recommends three resilient stocks for such times.
Market dips present lucrative opportunities for investors, provided they carefully choose stocks with strong recovery potential. Here's an in-depth look at the factors to evaluate and strategies to adopt, and three stocks worth considering during dips.
