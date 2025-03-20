The stock had been listless until 2023, when it rose aggressively and by the middle of 2024 had doubled from the lows of 2022. A strong surge in volume during the rise underscored increased participation. The recent correction has not been accompanied by rising volumes. Now, with the market showing some signs of recovering, we can see green shoots emerge once again in the stock. Also, a rebound in the RSI from 40 levels that lends some confidence. A resumption of upward momentum could take the stock to ₹222 in the next six months.