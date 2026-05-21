Stocks to buy today: Choice Broking, Anand Rathi, PL Capital pick 8 shares for today

As markets remain volatile amid global uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions, market experts have recommended several stocks for the May 21 trading session based on technical indicators and chart patterns. Analysts from Choice Broking, Prabhudas Lilladher and Anand Rathi have identified select stocks that could remain in focus during today’s intraday trade.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommends Triveni Turbine, Laurus Labs

1] Triveni Turbine: Buy at ₹657, stop loss at ₹634 and target ₹705

According to Bagadia, “Triveni Turbine is currently trading at 657. The stock is trading in a strong uptrend with price action forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest. Recently, the stock has shown a sharp upward move followed by a brief consolidation, suggesting the formation of a bullish continuation pattern as the price stabilizes near higher levels. This structure reflects healthy consolidation after the rally and indicates that the broader trend remains positive.”

He further stated that the stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward. “A sustained close above the 664 level could lead to further upside, with a near-term target of 705. Traders should closely monitor price action near the current resistance zone for signs of breakout continuation,” he added.

Bagadia also noted that immediate support is located at 637, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 73.65 and is trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. “To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 634 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals,” he said.

“In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Triveni Turbine presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 705 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” Bagadia added.

2] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹1,361, stop loss at ₹1,313 and target ₹1,450.

The analyst also recommended buying Laurus Labs. “Laurus Labs is trading at 1361, registering a strong breakout from a consolidation phase with robust volumes, highlighting renewed participation and strong entry of fresh buyers that have fuelled the ongoing momentum. The move is supported by strong bullish candles and rising volumes,” Bagadia said.

He further noted that the stock is well-positioned above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, all trending upward, which confirms sustained strength across multiple timeframes and reflects solid underlying demand. “With this favourable technical setup, Laurus Labs has achieved its all-time high of 1363.4, and a decisive close above this key level could act as a catalyst for further upside, opening the path toward the short-term target of 1450 and reinforcing the positive outlook,” he added.

Bagadia stated that immediate support is located at 1325, while the RSI currently stands at 83.04 and is trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. “To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 1313 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals,” he said.

“In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, Laurus Labs presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 1450 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place,” he added.

PL Capital’s Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends Syrma SGS Technology, Netweb Technologies and TVS Motor

3] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹1,000, stop loss at ₹978 and target ₹1,060.

According to Koothupalakkal, “The stock has recently corrected well to stabilize near the good support of the 955 zone and thereafter currently has indicated a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias and can expect further rise in the coming days.”

“The RSI has cooled off significantly from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned with a positive trend reversal signaling a buy, with upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of the 1060 level, keeping the stop loss at the 978 level,” he added.

4] Netweb Technologies: Buy at ₹3,840, stop loss at ₹3,765 and target ₹4,000.

“The stock, after witnessing a good correction from the 4490 zone, has taken support near the 50EMA at the 3720 level and has indicated a revival with a positive candle formation to improve the bias, expecting another fresh round of upward move in the coming sessions,” he said.

The RSI has corrected well from the highly overbought zone and is currently well positioned with a trend reversal indication to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock for the upside potential target of the 4000 level, keeping the stop loss at the 3765 level,” he added.

5] TVS Motor Company: Buy at ₹3,361, stop loss at ₹3,300 and target ₹3,500.

The analyst further recommended buying TVS Motor Company. “The stock has recently witnessed a significant correction from the 3730 zone and has arrived near the major and crucial support zone at 3230 levels. Currently indicating a positive candle formation on the daily chart, the stock has shown signs of improvement in bias, anticipating further upward movement in the coming days,” he said.

“The RSI indicator has corrected well and is near the oversold zone with a positive trend reversal indicated to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking good with visible upside potential, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of the 3500 level, keeping the stop loss at the 3300 level,” Koothupalakkal added.

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Anand Rathi’s Ganesh Dongre recommends Syrma, Policybazaar and SBI 6] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹1,005, stop loss at ₹985 and target ₹1,040.

Ganesh Dongre, too, recommended buying Syrma SGS Technology. “In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly reaching around ₹1040. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹985,” Dongre said.

“Given the current market price of ₹1005, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1040,” he added.

7] PB Fintech: Buy at ₹1,835, stop loss at ₹1,800 and target ₹1,885.

“Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1835 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1800,” he said.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1885 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at 1800 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” Dongre added.

8] State Bank of India: Buy at ₹950, stop loss at ₹935 and target ₹980

“Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹950 and maintaining a strong support at ₹935,” he said.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹980 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹935 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” Dongre added.

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