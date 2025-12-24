Stocks to buy today: Coal India to KEI — Sagar Doshi lists 3 stocks on favourable technical setup

Stock market today: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty, edged up on Wednesday, after ending flat in the previous session, supported by better-than-expected US economic growth that lifted risk sentiment. Positive global market mood also lent some strength to the indices.

The Sensex climbed 100 points, or 0.07%, to 85,663.35, while the Nifty 50 was higher by 46 points, or 0.18%, above the 26,200 level around 11 am.

Market Outlook by Sagar Doshi Nifty 50 According to Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group, Nifty 50 added another 200-point gain this week to its ongoing short-covering rally as the index moves towards its target of 26250-26450.

“With all scheduled events out, volatility is set to subside given the drying volumes in this last week of calendar 2025. Any dip near the 26100 mark is set to get bought into for above mentioned targets,” Doshi said.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty continues to remain rangebound between 58750-59500.

“Any break on either side is likely to allow for a 700-800 point move in a similar direction. However, given the technical setup and underlying market dynamics, a breakout on the upside is more likely. A fresh short covering round can open above 59500,” he added.

Stocks to buy Coal India (BUY) | LCP: ₹ 400; SL: ₹ 386; TGT: ₹ 440 Ending a 6-month compression zone on charts, Coal India has witnessed the strongest one-day price action in the past six months. A crossover of 200-DMA along with a trendline resistance supported by volumes understates the presence of stronger hands in Tuesday’s price action data. An additional 8-10% upside can be seen from CMP.

IndusInd Bank (BUY) | LCP: ₹ 850; SL: ₹ 825; TGT: ₹ 930 After crossing over its 200 DMA in early November 2025, the stock has been witnessing sideways action. With a fresh resistance breach at the start of this week, which also coincides with an inverted (bullish) head and shoulder pattern on charts, further short covering can be seen on this counter.

KEI (BUY) | LCP: ₹ 4409; SL: ₹ 4220; TGT: ₹ 4800 A bullish cup and handle pattern breaking out from an 18-month sideways consolidation has been confirmed, with price action seen this week. The stock has also sustained above its important long-term moving averages for the past 6 months, indicating the absence of sellers at these higher levels. A fresh 52-week high can unfold on screen.

