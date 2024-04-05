Stocks to buy today: Coforge, Eicher Motors to Divi's Lab — 7 buy or sell stock ideas by experts for intraday trading
Stocks to buy or sell: Experts have recommended seven shares to buy today — Divi's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Coforge, Tatva Chintan, GRSE, Capacite, and Zensar Tech
Stocks to buy or sell: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market finished higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index hit a new high of 22,619 and ended 80 points up at the 22,514 level. The BSE Sensex gained 350 points and finished at the 74,227 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 436 points northward at the 48,060 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index outperformed Nifty and Sensex by logging around a 0.54 percent rise in the previous session. However, the mid-cap index ended in the negative even as the advance-decline ratio remained above even at 1.78:1.
