Stocks to buy today: Experts recommend these five shares to buy on Saturday — 1 February 2025

Stocks to buy today: Amid various budget 2025 expectations from different sections of Indian millennials, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is just a few hours away from starting her budget speech. As the budget 2025 date is fast approaching, the Indian stock market is also busy anticipating the kind of sops that FM Sitharaman may announce on 1 February 2025.

Stock market experts say the Union Budget 2025 may focus on welfare measures, agriculture, and infrastructure. They say the budget is expected to push agrochemical and capital goods shares and advise investors to buy quality stocks in these segments before the budget 2025.

Budget 2025 expectations by share market Speaking on the budget 2025 expectations that the Indian stock market has, Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research PMS, said, "The upcoming budget is expected to focus on welfare measures, agriculture, and infrastructure development, alongside a continued push for manufacturing under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. Agriculture, agrochemicals, infrastructure, and capital goods could benefit significantly."

Sonam Srivastava said that investors can position themselves by looking at quality stocks in these sectors, particularly companies with strong fundamentals well-aligned with government policies. Agriculture-focused funds, infrastructure ETFs, or stocks of leading players in agrochemicals and capital goods could offer opportunities.

Asked about Dalal Street's expectations from the Union Budget 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The 2025 union budget is expected to benefit both agrochemical and capital goods sectors, especially if the government focuses on infrastructure, sustainability, and agricultural reforms. Infrastructure development, including roads, irrigation systems, and rural connectivity, may lead to growth for capital goods companies like LT and Siemens. At the same time, agrochemical firms such as UPL and PI Industries will likely benefit from improved rural infrastructure and water management."

"If the budget promotes green energy and sustainable farming practices, both sectors will benefit: Siemens stands to gain from renewable energy investments, while agrochemical companies like Coromandel international and UPL could profit from the demand for eco-friendly crop protection solutions. A push for farm mechanization would further benefit capital goods companies like LT, alongside agrochemical players who supply farm productivity-enhancing products. Additionally, the budget could prioritize water-efficient agriculture, boosting capital goods firms involved in irrigation infrastructure, such as BHEL, and agrochemicals that offer water-saving solutions," the SMC Global Securities expert added.

Stocks to buy before Budget 2025 On shares to buy before budget 2025, Seema Srivastava said, “Investors should watch UPL, PI Industries, LT, Siemens, and Coromandel International, as these stocks are likely to benefit from an emphasis on rural development, mechanization, sustainability, and green infrastructure in the upcoming budget.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.