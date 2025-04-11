Stocks to buy today: HDFC Bank to Suzlon Energy — Anshul Jain picks these four shares in rising Indian stock market

The Indian stock market surged on Friday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped nearly 2% each amid buying across the board. The stock market rally comes after the US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on 26% tariffs imposed on India.

The Sensex was trading 1,294.77 points, or 1.75%, higher at 75,141.92, while the Nifty 50 was up 420.00 points, or 1.88%, at 22,819.15.

Analysts said that the Indian stock market rally is largely driven by Trump’s unexpected move to delay the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners, excluding China, by 90 days.

On the technical side, after sweeping the swing lows of 21,965, the benchmark Nifty 50 index staged a sharp reversal, rallying nearly 1,000 points to close the gap at 22,857.

“This strong bounce signals that bears are no longer in control and have likely been trapped by aggressive bulls. The earlier breakaway gap has now proven to be a runaway gap, reinforcing bullish sentiment. This price action suggests that a medium-term low is in place. Momentum is expected to accelerate once the index sustains above 23,000. If that level is cleared, we anticipate a move toward 23,419 — the breakdown level from previous sessions,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

Overall, the structure favors further upside, with dips likely to be bought. Traders should watch for strength above 23,000 to confirm the next leg higher, he added.

Amid this rally in the Indian stock market, Jain recommends four stocks to buy. Among these stock picks, three stocks to buy are HDFC group stocks. Jain believes these stocks are technically well placed to see a decent upside. The stocks to buy include Suzlon Energy, HDFC Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Here are stocks to buy today:

Suzlon Energy | But | Target Price: ₹ 59 – ₹ 60 Suzlon share price is forming a 48-day-long rectangle pattern with boundaries at ₹48 and ₹60. Last week’s failed breakdown below the lower boundary hints at a classic shakeout, eliminating weak hands while stronger hands likely accumulate. Suzlon stock now trades in the middle of the range and looks poised for a move, Jain said.

According to Jain, a breakout and sustained move above ₹54 could quickly take the Suzlon shares towards the upper end of the range at ₹59 – ₹60, offering a solid swing trading opportunity.

HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,050 HDFC Bank share price is currently consolidating within a range of ₹1,680 – 1,840, with repeated rejections near the ₹1,800 – 1,840 zone, indicating a strong resistance band. However, the overall structure remains positive, and a decisive breakout above ₹1,840 could act as a catalyst for fresh upside momentum. Such a move may trigger a swift rally, with the HDFC Bank stock likely heading toward the ₹2,050 mark in the near term.

Traders should watch for volume confirmation to validate the breakout strength, Jain said.

HDFC Asset Management Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 4,500 HDFC AMC share price has formed a well-defined 62-day rectangle pattern, with clear boundaries between ₹3,600 and ₹4,120. Last week, HDFC AMC stock made a failed breakdown near the lower end, indicating a potential short-covering rally. This technical setup suggests a move toward the upper range at ₹4,130 in the near term, Jain said.

A breakout above ₹4,130, supported by strong volumes, could open the gates for a sharp rally towards ₹4,500, making it a high-probability target for bullish traders, he added.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 755 HDFC Life share price is forming a classic 95-day cup and handle pattern, signaling a potential bullish breakout. The pivot zone lies between ₹695 – 700, and a sustained move above this range could unlock upside towards the ₹755 mark. For the breakout to gain traction, strong volume support is crucial, as it will determine the momentum and conviction behind the move. Traders should keep a close eye on price action near the pivot for early entry opportunities.

