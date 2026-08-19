Juniper Hotels shares extend rally for the second day in a row. Brokerages see up to 72% upside

Stock to buy for long-term: After remaining under the bears' hit list since February 2026, Juniper Hotels shares witnessed some value buying at the lower levels. Juniper Hotels share price has been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions, surging from ₹192.09 to ₹199.73 apiece on the NSE. However, various brokerages have predicted a trend reversal in the hospitality stock with whopping returns.
Leading brokerage houses turned bullish on Juniper Hotels (Juniper) following the company’s analyst meet in Mumbai, highlighting its strong operating performance, significant expansion pipeline, and multiple triggers for future growth. Brokerages expect Juniper to nearly double its room count to over 3,900 keys by FY31, backed by a capex roadmap of over ₹1,900 crore, expected to be largely self-funded through internal accruals. Management is targeting a doubling of EBITDA to roughly ₹1,000 crore by FY31, implying a CAGR of about 20%, while aiming to maintain operating margins in the 40%+ range and keep gross debt-to-EBITDA below 2.6x. The company is also in advanced-stage discussions to acquire three brownfield assets totalling around 600 keys.
Brokerage house Axis Capital reiterated its BUY rating on the stock and raised its target price to ₹330, from ₹322 earlier, implying a potential upside of 72% from Monday's closing price of ₹192. It said, “Juniper trades at 10x 1YF EV/EBITDA, which is attractive. The commissioning of BEN Phase 1 in Oct could help rebuild investor confidence, triggering a rerating event.”
The brokerage noted that “Juniper's current portfolio is strong and is complemented by an equally promising growth pipeline,” adding that the company's big-box asset strategy of large-format hotels combining rooms, F&B, MICE and serviced apartments on single land parcels has the potential for strong long-term compounding.
However, Elara Capital has given a target price of ₹365, while JM Financial has given Juniper Hotels shares a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹350 apiece.
Nuvama Institutional Equities also noted that “near-term momentum is supported by Westin Bengaluru Phase 1 rollout, market-leading ARR and occupancy performance at Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Andaz Delhi.”
It added that Juniper Hotels holds several latent growth opportunities within its footprint, including a land parcel near Grand Hyatt Mumbai with 0.3mn sq. ft. of built-up area designated for mixed-use development. The company is also pursuing a 0.2 mn sq. ft. brownfield expansion at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, which is expected to add 317 rooms and serviced apartments. Furthermore, the company retains 17,000 sq. ft. of existing land in Thiruvananthapuram for future deployment.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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