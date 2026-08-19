Juniper Hotels shares extend rally for the second day in a row. Brokerages see up to 72% upside

Stock to buy for long-term: After remaining under the bears' hit list since February 2026, Juniper Hotels shares witnessed some value buying at the lower levels. Juniper Hotels share price has been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions, surging from ₹192.09 to ₹199.73 apiece on the NSE. However, various brokerages have predicted a trend reversal in the hospitality stock with whopping returns.
Leading brokerage houses turned bullish on Juniper Hotels (Juniper) following the company’s analyst meet in Mumbai, highlighting its strong operating performance, significant expansion pipeline, and multiple triggers for future growth. Brokerages expect Juniper to nearly double its room count to over 3,900 keys by FY31, backed by a capex roadmap of over ₹1,900 crore, expected to be largely self-funded through internal accruals. Management is targeting a doubling of EBITDA to roughly ₹1,000 crore by FY31, implying a CAGR of about 20%, while aiming to maintain operating margins in the 40%+ range and keep gross debt-to-EBITDA below 2.6x. The company is also in advanced-stage discussions to acquire three brownfield assets totalling around 600 keys.
Brokerage house Axis Capital reiterated its BUY rating on the stock and raised its target price to ₹330, from ₹322 earlier, implying a potential upside of 72% from Monday's closing price of ₹192. It said, “Juniper trades at 10x 1YF EV/EBITDA, which is attractive. The commissioning of BEN Phase 1 in Oct could help rebuild investor confidence, triggering a rerating event.”
The brokerage noted that “Juniper's current portfolio is strong and is complemented by an equally promising growth pipeline,” adding that the company's big-box asset strategy of large-format hotels combining rooms, F&B, MICE and serviced apartments on single land parcels has the potential for strong long-term compounding.
However, Elara Capital has given a target price of ₹365, while JM Financial has given Juniper Hotels shares a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹350 apiece.
Nuvama Institutional Equities also noted that “near-term momentum is supported by Westin Bengaluru Phase 1 rollout, market-leading ARR and occupancy performance at Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Andaz Delhi.”
It added that Juniper Hotels holds several latent growth opportunities within its footprint, including a land parcel near Grand Hyatt Mumbai with 0.3mn sq. ft. of built-up area designated for mixed-use development. The company is also pursuing a 0.2 mn sq. ft. brownfield expansion at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, which is expected to add 317 rooms and serviced apartments. Furthermore, the company retains 17,000 sq. ft. of existing land in Thiruvananthapuram for future deployment.
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