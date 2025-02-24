Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 24 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performances and recommends two stocks to buy on 24 February.
Market recap: Nifty50's performance on 21 February
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, continued to trade on a negative note following a gap-down opening on Friday. The index opened at 22,857, and registered a low of 22,720 before closing at 22,795. It marked a loss of approximately 0.51% for the day, forming a bearish candlestick pattern.