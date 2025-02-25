Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 25 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performances and recommends two stocks to buy on 25 February.
Market recap: Nifty50's performance on 24 February
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, extended its losses for the fifth consecutive session and closed at 22,553.35 on Monday. Taking cues from the global market, the index saw a gap-down opening at 22,609 and continued to trade in a narrow range of 22,518–22,650. Weak economic data and steady inflation in the US raised concerns of slowing business activity and weakening consumer demand. Barring FMCG and auto, all the major sectoral indices closed lower. The advance-decline ratio was skewed toward decliners, with a ratio of approximately 1:3.