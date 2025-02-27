Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 27 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performance and recommends two stocks to buy on 27 February.
Nifty50 on 25 February
Nifty 50 ended flat on Tuesday after a lackluster trading session. After a muted opening at 22,516.45, the index moved higher toward 22,600 in the initial hour. However, it quickly erased all the gains and traded sideways for the rest of the session, closing almost flat at 22,547.