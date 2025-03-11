Markets
Top stock picks today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 11 March
Summary
- Two stocks to buy today, 10 March, as recommended by MarketSmith India.
MarketSmith India's top stock recommendations for 11 March
Aavas Financiers
Current market price: ₹1,752.35 | Buy range: ₹1,700–1,760 | Profit goal: ₹1,890 | Stop loss: ₹1,670 | Timeframe: 1–2 months
