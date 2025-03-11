Top stock picks today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 11 March

Following O'Neil's methodology of market direction, MarketSmith India shifted the market status to ‘rally attempt’ from ‘downtrend’ last Thursday. From here, we would prefer to see a follow-through day or Nifty scaling a new high before upgrading the status to ‘confirmed uptrend’. On the flip side, if Nifty breaches its recent low of 47,841, the market status will revert to ‘downtrend’.