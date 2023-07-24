According to stock market experts, Dalal Street leaders like Reliance, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech, etc. are under sell off stress and they are expected to remain sideways to weak in near term due to lower than expected Q1 results 2023. Hence, positional investors are looking at safer bets and PSU bank stocks are emerging as preferred chopice for them as they are expected to deliver better quarterly numbers on QoQ and YoY. They said that stocks listed at Nifty PSU Bank index may continue to outperform Reliance, TCS, Infosys, Wipro and other market leaders in near term and advised medium to long term investors to look at PSU stocks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB).