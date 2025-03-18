Markets
Stock picks: Raja Venkataraman recommends three PSU stocks to buy in a bearish market
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 18 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader explains the factors you should consider when evaluating PSU stocks and names his top three picks in the current conditions.
PSU stocks have seen a heavy selloff in the past few days and the fall shows no signs of stopping. However, certain stocks continue to buck the trend. When looking for good public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks to buy, even in a bearish market, you should focus on companies with strong fundamentals and consistent performance that are resilient to economic downturns.
