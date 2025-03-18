These pointers are validated by the chart setup as we can note that prices are stabilising around ₹310 after a sharp fall from the highs of September. Constant volatility in the market means trends remain challenged at higher levels. However, looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the trends indicate on a larger timeframe that there is a revival in progress. This could be a good time to consider buying as larger timeframes indicate the important Fibonacci support region has been held since the start of the year. A rebound from here could help the stock scale an important value area around 370 in the next six months.