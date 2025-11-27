Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 27 November
Raja Venkatraman 4 min read 27 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy today, 27 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month lifted sentiment across Asian markets on Wednesday, spilling over into Indian equities. Mixed trends have emerged but bulls are in control.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story