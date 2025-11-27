Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 27 November

Outlook for trading

From our reading of options data, we had said the Nifty 50 was likely to settle near 25,900, with a put-call ratio (PCR) of 1.02 indicating the market may be oversold and that a price rebound could be imminent. Encouraging global cues ensured that the trends brushed off the erratic expiry and the leadup to the monthly close. The strong gap-up opening followed by the strong rise clearly signalled the resumption of bullish sentiment as the market saw one of its strongest rallies since June. As selling pressure eases, the market seems set to hit a new high.