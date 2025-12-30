Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 30 December

Indian markets remained under bearish pressure on Monday, erasing early gains to close significantly lower. This persistent selling has made it increasingly difficult for any positive momentum to hold. With no immediate signs of a recovery, the upcoming monthly expiry is expected to remain weak and under pressure.
Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
HUDCO (current price: ₹226.75)
Buy above ₹230, stop ₹215, target ₹265 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Ltd. is a government of India-owned company. It is a premier techno-financial institution that finances housing and urban infrastructure projects. The stock’s decline over the past two months is seen bottoming out after hitting some important supports. With a steady rise backed by volumes, we could see the stock move higher on a lower timeframe. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 16.20
- 52-week high: ₹254.20
- Volume: 10.24M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹207, resistance at ₹300
- Risk factors: Potential project payment delays, and sensitivity to regulatory or government policy changes
- Buy : above ₹230
- Stop loss: ₹215
- Target price: ₹265 (2 months)
LLOYDSME (current price: ₹1387.40)
Buy above ₹1395, stop ₹1360, target ₹1445 (intraday)
- Why it’s recommended: Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited is a prominent Indian private sector company in the steel and mining industry, focusing on the production of iron ore, sponge iron and pellets. It operates integrated steel and energy plants, with a significant focus on sustainable practices. "With the metals sector back in favor, associated stocks like Lloyds Metals are bouncing back from oversold levels. Technical indicators (TS & KS) reflect strong buying interest on declines, supporting a consistent upward move. This buildup in volume and price action points to further gains. Consider going long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 34.61
- 52-week high: ₹1613.40
- Volume: 368.83K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1640, resistance at ₹1800
- Risk factors: High stock valuation and price volatility, geographic concentration of operations, execution and funding risks
- Buy : above ₹1395
- Stop loss: ₹1360
- Target price: ₹1445
CYIENT (current price: ₹1090)
Sell below ₹1080, stop ₹1100, target ₹1045 (intraday)
- Why it’s recommended: Cyient is a global engineering and technology solutions company that combines human expertise with AI and technology. A strong long body bearish candle on Monday beneath a set of supports highlights strong bearish sentiment. As the market remains under pressure, and with the RSI breaching 40, the possibility of further downside is very much on the cards.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 27.11
- 52-week high: ₹1050.10
- Volume: 1.35M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1000, resistance at ₹1180
- Risk factors: Asset quality fluctuations, intense market competition, and sensitivity to macroeconomic factors.
- Sell: below ₹1080
- Stop loss: ₹1100
- Target price: ₹1045
How the stock market performed on Monday
On 29 December, Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the third consecutive session, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and global geopolitical concerns. The NSE Nifty opened on a positive note but quickly lost momentum, slipping into the red and remaining under pressure throughout the day. The index touched an intraday low of 25,920.30 before closing near that level at 25,942.10, down 100.2 points or 0.38 percent. Broad-based selling was evident across sectors, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.
Despite the weakness, select stocks managed to outperform, with Trent, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Ports emerging as notable gainers. On the other hand, heavyweights such as Interglobe Aviation, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dragged the index lower. The session highlighted a clear risk-off mood, with equities under pressure while investors looked toward safer assets like gold and silver.
Outlook for trading
Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the intraday charts the rally beyond the cloud region has met with some profit booking. The trends remain muted and are now attempting a revival while sentiment remains bruised. The week has begun on a disappointing note on the Nifty daily chart as we come to the end of the December series.
The emerging trend clearly suggests that the market is taking a breather after last week’s rally, and the formation of a long body red candle suggests that profit booking around 26,000 could continue. Momentums on the intraday charts indicate a potential resumption of buying interest after the recent selloff.
To undertake shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 25,800 for a potential drop towards 25,500 as Open Interest data suggests that a sharp fall is expected once key resistance levels break. With the Nifty closing near the Max Pain at 26,000 you should look to approach the upcoming sessions with a neutral bias.
If we witness a 30-minute range break on Tuesday we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative and we expect some resistance to kick in. As a ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit-taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
Options data suggests that PCR has moved to 0.56 ahead of monthly expiry, highlighting that the trends are entering deep oversold conditions at higher levels with some steady Call writing at 26,000 and 26,100 levels.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
