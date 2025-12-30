Mint Market
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 30 December

Raja Venkatraman
5 min read30 Dec 2025, 05:46 AM IST
Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 30 December.
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 30 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.

Indian markets remained under bearish pressure on Monday, erasing early gains to close significantly lower. This persistent selling has made it increasingly difficult for any positive momentum to hold. With no immediate signs of a recovery, the upcoming monthly expiry is expected to remain weak and under pressure.

  • Why it’s recommended: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Ltd. is a government of India-owned company. It is a premier techno-financial institution that finances housing and urban infrastructure projects. The stock’s decline over the past two months is seen bottoming out after hitting some important supports. With a steady rise backed by volumes, we could see the stock move higher on a lower timeframe. Consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 16.20
    • 52-week high: 254.20
    • Volume: 10.24M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 207, resistance at 300
  • Risk factors: Potential project payment delays, and sensitivity to regulatory or government policy changes
  • Buy : above 230
  • Stop loss: 215
  • Target price: 265 (2 months)

LLOYDSME (current price: 1387.40)

Buy above 1395, stop 1360, target 1445 (intraday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited is a prominent Indian private sector company in the steel and mining industry, focusing on the production of iron ore, sponge iron and pellets. It operates integrated steel and energy plants, with a significant focus on sustainable practices. "With the metals sector back in favor, associated stocks like Lloyds Metals are bouncing back from oversold levels. Technical indicators (TS & KS) reflect strong buying interest on declines, supporting a consistent upward move. This buildup in volume and price action points to further gains. Consider going long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 34.61
    • 52-week high: 1613.40
    • Volume: 368.83K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1640, resistance at 1800
  • Risk factors: High stock valuation and price volatility, geographic concentration of operations, execution and funding risks
  • Buy : above 1395
  • Stop loss: 1360
  • Target price: 1445

CYIENT (current price: 1090)

Sell below 1080, stop 1100, target 1045 (intraday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Cyient is a global engineering and technology solutions company that combines human expertise with AI and technology. A strong long body bearish candle on Monday beneath a set of supports highlights strong bearish sentiment. As the market remains under pressure, and with the RSI breaching 40, the possibility of further downside is very much on the cards.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 27.11
    • 52-week high: 1050.10
    • Volume: 1.35M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1000, resistance at 1180
  • Risk factors: Asset quality fluctuations, intense market competition, and sensitivity to macroeconomic factors.
  • Sell: below 1080
  • Stop loss: 1100
  • Target price: 1045

How the stock market performed on Monday

On 29 December, Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the third consecutive session, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and global geopolitical concerns. The NSE Nifty opened on a positive note but quickly lost momentum, slipping into the red and remaining under pressure throughout the day. The index touched an intraday low of 25,920.30 before closing near that level at 25,942.10, down 100.2 points or 0.38 percent. Broad-based selling was evident across sectors, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Despite the weakness, select stocks managed to outperform, with Trent, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Ports emerging as notable gainers. On the other hand, heavyweights such as Interglobe Aviation, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dragged the index lower. The session highlighted a clear risk-off mood, with equities under pressure while investors looked toward safer assets like gold and silver.

Outlook for trading

Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the intraday charts the rally beyond the cloud region has met with some profit booking. The trends remain muted and are now attempting a revival while sentiment remains bruised. The week has begun on a disappointing note on the Nifty daily chart as we come to the end of the December series.

Source: TradingView

The emerging trend clearly suggests that the market is taking a breather after last week’s rally, and the formation of a long body red candle suggests that profit booking around 26,000 could continue. Momentums on the intraday charts indicate a potential resumption of buying interest after the recent selloff.

To undertake shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 25,800 for a potential drop towards 25,500 as Open Interest data suggests that a sharp fall is expected once key resistance levels break. With the Nifty closing near the Max Pain at 26,000 you should look to approach the upcoming sessions with a neutral bias.

If we witness a 30-minute range break on Tuesday we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative and we expect some resistance to kick in. As a ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit-taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.

Options data suggests that PCR has moved to 0.56 ahead of monthly expiry, highlighting that the trends are entering deep oversold conditions at higher levels with some steady Call writing at 26,000 and 26,100 levels.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

