Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests Motherson, ABB, Glaxo Pharma shares to buy today

Stock market today: The Indian benchmark stock market indices snapped their three-day losing streak on Thursday, 11 December 2025, as the US Federal Reserve's FOMC cut the key interest rates by 25 basis points, signalling one more potential rate cut next year.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.55% higher at 25,898.55 points after Thursday's session, compared to 25,758 points at the previous market close. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.51% higher at 84,818.13 points, compared to 84,391.27 points at the previous trading close, according to the exchange data.

Mint reported earlier how stock market investors earned nearly ₹2.6 trillion in a single trading session as the overall market capitalisation (M-Cap) of BSE-listed firms surged to ₹466.6 trillion from ₹464 trillion in the previous session.

Nifty 50 Outlook On the outlook of Nifty 50, Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Research, Axis Securities, said that, “For the past 3-4 weeks, the benchmark index has been consolidating within 26,300-25,700 levels, indicating a short-term consolidation. Hence, any either side range breakout will indicate further direction.”

“Currently, Nifty is sustaining below its 20-day SMA (26024), which supports a negative bias. Any violation of 25,700 levels on a closing basis may cause further downside towards 25,600-25,400 levels. An overhead resistance is placed around the 25,900-26,000 levels. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in negative territory, which supports a loss of strength,” said the stock market expert.

Rajesh Palviya recommends stocks to buy 1. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (MOTHERSON): CMP at ₹120; Target Price at ₹126-135; Stop Loss at ₹116-113.

With the current price strong upmove, the stock has decisively surpassed the past one-year multiple resistance zone of 113 levels on a closing basis. The last three weeks' rising volumes signify increased participation.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The weekly “Band Bollinger” buy signal shows increased momentum.

The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 126-135, and its downside support zone is the 116-113 levels.

2. ABB India Ltd (ABB): CMP at ₹5,245; Target Price at ₹5,400-5,500; Stop Loss at ₹5,145-5,100.

On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed a down-sloping trendline breakout at 5,220 on a closing basis, along with rising volumes. This buying momentum was observed from the 20, 50 Day SMA support zone, which supports positive bias. The daily and weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 5,400-5,500, and its downside support zone is the 5,145-5,100 levels.

3. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAXO): CMP at ₹2,621; Target Price at ₹2,750-2,780; Stop Loss at ₹2,580-2,540.

On the daily chart, the stock has observed a trend reversal, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. In addition, it has also surpassed the “down-sloping trendline” breakout at 2,550 levels on a closing basis.

The stock is well placed above its prior four-week multiple resistance zone of 2,585 levels, which supports a positive bias. The daily “Band Bollinger” buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 2,750-2,780, and its downside support zone is the 2,580-2,540 levels.

