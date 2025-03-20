Indian stock market outlook

As mentioned in an earlier report at the 22,500 level, Nifty was expected to target 23,000—a milestone that is now within reach. On the options front, the maximum open interest (OI) on the call side, which was previously at 23,000, has shifted to the 23,100–23,300 range. This suggests that the market could test 23,100 today, provided it closes above 23,000.