Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 19 March
Summary
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for 19 March
Stock market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis for 18 March
The Indian stock market opened with a gap-up on Thursday, 18 March, and maintained strong bullish momentum throughout the session. After consolidating in the 22,315–22,677 range for several sessions, the Nifty 50 decisively broke out, signaling renewed strength.