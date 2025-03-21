Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 21 March.

Three stocks to buy, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Manappuram Finance Ltd: Buy at ₹217.50 | Target ₹235-240 | Stop loss ₹210
RS of this stock is rising, also it's near to lifetime high levels. On hourly chart, stock has given breakout with Rectangle pattern. Also, yesterday’s volume was huge. Expecting a good rally in this stock.
HDFC Bank Ltd: Buy at ₹1,768 | Target ₹1,810-1,825 | Stop loss ₹1,742
The stock has given triangle breakout from ₹1,734 levels in hourly chart, and also RS is rising. Also, on 15 min timeframe, the stock has given rectangle breakout with the target of ₹1,825.
Muthoot Finance Ltd: Buy at ₹2,374 | Target ₹2,520-2,575 | Stop loss ₹2,335
The stock trading at lifetime high levels, also from top it has corrected and tested the support zone. Also, the stock has given rectangle breakout from ₹2,337 level, which will act as a support. Final target will be ₹2,575 in this stock.
Stock market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis
The Indian stock market maintained its upward momentum on 20 March, with both benchmark indices closing higher for the third consecutive session, reinforcing positive sentiment. The BSE Sensex climbed 899.01 points (up 1.19%) to settle at 76,348.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 283.05 points (up 1.24%) to close at 23,190.65.
The Nifty Bank opened on a strong note with a gap-up start and held steady throughout the session, reflecting resilience in the banking sector. The index closed above the key 50,000 mark at 50,062.85, up by 360.25 points (or 0.72%). This breakout above 50,000 indicates growing strength and a shift in market sentiment toward a more bullish outlook.
Sector highlights
Market breadth improved significantly, with strength building across key sectors. The consumption index led the charge with a solid gain of 1.59%, followed closely by the oil and gas sector (up 1.59%) and the infrastructure index (up 1.45%). Notably, no sector closed in the red today, highlighting broad-based buying and increasing investor confidence.
Gainers and losers
Renewed buying interest was visible in key stocks, reflecting improving confidence. Bharti Airtel led the gainers, rallying 4.16%, followed by Titan with a strong jump of 3.80%, and Britannia, which added 2.63%. This reflects growing optimism among investors.
On the downside, weakness was limited to a few stocks. IndusInd Bank slipped 1.24%, Bajaj Finance dipped 0.59%, and Trent edged down 0.18%. Despite these minor losses, the broader sentiment remains positive, suggesting that the market is positioning itself for sustained upside.
The market's ability to hold gains and the Nifty Bank's close above the 50,000 mark reinforces the improving outlook, indicating that sentiment is shifting toward a more optimistic phase.
Stock market outlook
On the hourly chart, the Nifty is still showing bullishness. One can trail long positions with a stop loss at 23,100 (futures price reference).
On the daily chart, the Nifty has closed above the 50 EMA today. Additionally, if we draw a trendline from the recent highs, the Nifty has closed above the upper channel line, which could be a big relief for the bulls.
On the options side, this week marks both weekly and monthly expiries. According to the current OI data, the highest call open interest is at 23,400, while on the put side, it's at 23,000. This suggests a potential trade zone of 400 points (between 23,000 and 23,400) for this week.
Technical Indicators: Nifty on hourly chart
Relative Strength Index (RSI): The 14-period RSI stands at 83, indicating overbought conditions.
Stochastic Oscillator (STOCH): The STOCH (14,1,3) is at 92, also signalling overbought conditions.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): The MACD (12,26) value is 149, suggesting a buy signal.
Average Directional Index (ADX): The ADX (14) is at 52, supporting strong momentum.
Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.