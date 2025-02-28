Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 28 February.

Market update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis for 27 February

On Thursday, the market started on a positive note with a gap-up opening, but this optimism was short-lived as selling pressure took control. Nifty struggled to sustain its gains, with every attempt at recovery being met with aggressive selling, signaling bearish dominance. Heavyweight stocks weighed on the index, leading to a weak close and reinforcing negative sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed 2.50 points lower at 22,545.35 (-0.01%), while the Nifty Bank closed 135.45 points higher at 48,743.80 (0.28%).