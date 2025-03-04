Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 4 March
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the performance of the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty and recommends two stocks to buy on 4 March.
Market recap: Nifty 50's performance on 3 March
The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, ended the session on a flat note at 22,119 despite strong global cues. The index opened on a positive note at 22,194 and surged to an intraday high of 22,260 before swiftly erasing its gains. It tested the psychological support level of 22,000 but held above it, eventually closing at 22,119. This price action resulted in the formation of a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. Among sectors, BFSI stocks underperformed, while all other major indices closed in the green. The market breadth remained weak, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:2, indicating that decliners outnumbered advancers.