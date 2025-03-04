Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 4 March

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, market status has been downgraded to a Downtrend from an Uptrend Under Pressure yesterday. The distribution day count has increased to seven, and it retested its correction low of 47,898.35. Looking forward, the market status will be shifted to a Rally Attempt when the Nifty closes in the green or in the upper half of the day's range and stays above that low for three consecutive sessions. A follow-through day will then be required to confirm an Uptrend, focusing on stocks breaking out of early-stage bases with strong relative strength and accumulation.