Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 28 February
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performances and recommends two stocks to buy on 28 February.
Market recap: Nifty50's performance on 27 February
Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, ended flat on Thursday, 27 February, in a lacklustre session amid volatility. After opening at 22,568.95, the index traded within a narrow range of 22,500–22,613 before closing flat on the monthly F&O expiry day, forming another Doji candle on the daily chart.