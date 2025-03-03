Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 3 March

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, on 21 February, we shifted the market status to a Downtrend, as the Nifty breached its recent correction low of 22,725. Looking forward, we will shift the market to a Rally Attempt when the Nifty closes in the green for the first time or closes in the upper half of the day’s range and stays above that low for three straight sessions. From there, we would prefer to see a follow-through day before shifting the market back to a Confirmed Uptrend.