Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 5 March
Summary
- MarketSmith India analyses the performance of Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank and recommends two stocks to buy on 5 March.
Nifty 50 on 4 March
Nifty 50 extended its losing streak for the 10th consecutive session on Tuesday despite a strong recovery from its early losses. Tracking global market cues, the index had a gap-down opening at 21,974 but quickly rebounded from the day's low, reclaiming 22,000 within the first hour of trading. It then remained between 22,000 and 22,100 before closing flat at 22,083.