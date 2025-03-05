Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 5 March

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, the market shifted from ‘rally attempt’ to ‘downtrend’ on February 21 as Nifty breached its recent correction low of 22,725. Looking forward, the market direction will be changed to ‘rally attempt’ when Nifty closes in the green for the first time or closes in the upper half of the day's range and stays above that low for three straight sessions. A follow-through day is essential before the market status can be changed back to ‘confirmed uptrend’.