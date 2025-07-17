Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 17 July
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 17 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Market experts at Trade Brains Portal recommend two stocks—one from the automobile and ancillaries and another from the railways sector—for Thursday, 17 July.
Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the automobile and ancillaries sector and another from the railways sector. The automobile and ancillaries sector is crucial for India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, manufacturing output, and employment. The railway finance sector plays a crucial role in India's economy, as it raises money so that railroads can upgrade and grow their networks, increase operational effectiveness, and improve connectivity overall.
