Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 17 July

Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the automobile and ancillaries sector and another from the railways sector. The automobile and ancillaries sector is crucial for India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, manufacturing output, and employment. The railway finance sector plays a crucial role in India's economy, as it raises money so that railroads can upgrade and grow their networks, increase operational effectiveness, and improve connectivity overall.

We also analyze the market's performance on Wednesday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 17 July:

Indian Railway Finance Corp. Ltd

Current price: ₹135

Target price: ₹175 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹110

Why it’s recommended: The ministry of railways has administrative authority for IRFC, a navratna public sector enterprise that was founded in 1986. Its primary responsibility is to raise money from the financial markets in order to finance the development or purchase of assets, which are then leased to Indian Railways. A number of other organizations in the industry, such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), RailTel, Konkan Railway Corp. Ltd (KRCL), and Pipavav Railway Corp. Ltd (PRCL), have received financial support from IRFC in addition to the railways. The company's assets under management (AUM) were valued at ₹4.6 trillion as of 31 March 2025.

IRFC's net interest income increased by 2.2% from ₹6,429 crore in 2023-24 to ₹6,569 crore in 2024-25. Additionally, its net interest margin improved somewhat, going from 1.38% to 1.42% over the prior year. IRFC approved ₹5,700 crore in loans for the fiscal year, including ₹700 crore for NTPC and ₹5,000 crore for NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. Additionally, the company became the first bidder for ₹3,167 crore in funding for the construction of the Banhardih Coal Block in Jharkhand's Latehar district, and it signed a rupee term loan arrangement for ₹5,000 crore with NTPC REL.

The department of public enterprises granted the firm navratna status in 2024-25, and it hopes to soon obtain maharatna status. Additionally, under Indian Railways' General Purpose Waggon Investment Scheme (GPWIS), the IRFC board authorized funding to NTPC for 20 BOBR rakes on a finance lease basis up to ₹700 crore. In January 2025, a leasing agreement was also struck with NTPC Ltd for eight BOBR rakes, which were valued at over ₹250 crore. Additionally, IRFC and REMCL have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly investigate financing alternatives for Indian Railways' renewable energy projects, including possible financing in the nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy domains.

Risk factor: The ministry of railways and its affiliates account for the entirety of IRFC's loan book. As of 31 March 2025, 37% consisted of advances for leased railway assets, 62% consisted of lease receivables from the ministry, and 1% consisted of loans to organizations such as NTPC and RVNL. The company is susceptible to changes in finance or policy because its expansion is directly linked to the ministry's investment plans for Indian Railways. Furthermore, IRFC is vulnerable to interest rate swings and shifts in investor sentiment due to its reliance on market borrowings.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd

Current price: ₹456

Target price: ₹550 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹405

Why it’s recommended: One of the top mobility technology firms in the world, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) was founded in 1995. It designs, manufactures, and supplies systems and components for global mobility OEMs in both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. The company has three engineering competency centres, five R&D centres, and twelve manufacturing units.

India, the US, China, Serbia, and Mexico are among the five nations where it is present. North America accounts for 41% of the company's revenue, followed by India (29%), Europe (24%), Asia (6%), and the rest of the world (0.3%). Globally, Sona BLW holds an 8% market share in differential gears and a 5% market share in starter motors.

In 2024-25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,546 crore, an increase of 11.3% from ₹3,185 crore in the previous year. Ebitda stood at ₹975 crore with a 27.5% Ebitda margin. Profit after tax increased by 16% to ₹600 crore from ₹518 crore in the previous year. Segment-wise revenue share from BEV rose from 29% to 36% in 2024-25. In 2024-25, the firm increased its global market share for starter motors from 4.2% to 4.4% and differential gears from 8.1% in CY2023 to 8.8% in CY2024. The company's net order book increased to ₹24,200 crore after securing orders totalling ₹4,700 crore.

For an enterprise value of ₹1,600 crore, the business signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Escorts Kubota Ltd (Escorts) in 2024-25 to acquire its railway business. The deal was finalized on 1 June 2025. To collaborate on connected, autonomous, and electric technologies for AGVs, drones, and eVTOLs, the company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH) at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. Through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry in India, the company has obtained certification for another product, namely the hub wheel motor for electric two-wheelers.

Risk factor: Changes in commodity prices could have a significant effect on the company's manufacturing costs. Even while there are mechanisms in place to monitor and manage market risks, it is not always possible to fully predict, hedge, or lessen the impact of price volatility on the overall profitability of the business through cost pass-throughs or operational enhancements.

Market update

The Nifty 50 opened flat at the start of the day, opening at 25,196.60, marginally up by 0.8 points from the closing price of 25,195.8 of the previous day. The index gained 16.25 points, or 0.06%, on Wednesday, with a day-high of 25,255.30 in the morning and closing at 25,212.05. The RSI was at 51.05, far below the overbought zone of 70, and the Nifty 50 closed below the 20-day EMA. But it closed above all three of the 50/100/200-day EMAs on the daily chart. Sensex concluded the day at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points, or 0.08%, with an RSI of 50.25. A dismal start to the earnings season and conflicting global cues are leaving investors confused, which eventually creates uncertainty and volatility in the market.

Many major indices were in green on Wednesday. The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which closed at 7,267.20, up 128.85 points, or 1.81%, was among the top gainers. The index was boosted by stocks such as Punjab National Bank, which surged 2.43%; Punjab & Sind Bank, which grew 2.05%; and Bank of Baroda, which jumped 1.95% on Wednesday. Additionally, the Nifty Media Index gained 22.75 points, or 1.31%, to close at 1,758.60.

The top gainer of this index was Network 18 Media, which jumped 13.34% after the results announcement that it turned profitable in Q1FY26. Hathaway Cable also jumped 6.35% due to good results in Q1FY26. The Nifty IT Index, which closed at 37,660.70, up 236.10 points, or 0.63%, was also among the top gainers. The index was increased by stocks such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree, which grew by more than 1.5% on Wednesday.

The Nifty Metal Index, however, fell 51.25 points, or 0.54%, and closed at 9,360.70. The index declined as a result of heavyweights such as Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power, National Aluminium Co., and Tata Steel Ltd tumbling more than 1%. Another significant loser was the Nifty Healthcare Index, which closed at 14,737.25, down -50.40 points or -0.34%.

Asian markets showed a bearish trend on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined -72.36 points, or -0.30%, to 24,517.76. The Kospi in South Korea closed at 3,186.38, down by -0.91% or -28.90 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled by -14.62 points, or -0.04%, settling at 39,663.40. Shanghai's Composite Index closed the day marginally lower at 3,503.78, down -1.22 points, or -0.03%. At 5:33pm, Dow Jones Futures were up 93.04 points, or 0.22%, on the US stock exchange at 44,120.77.

