Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 17 July

Market update

The Nifty 50 opened flat at the start of the day, opening at 25,196.60, marginally up by 0.8 points from the closing price of 25,195.8 of the previous day. The index gained 16.25 points, or 0.06%, on Wednesday, with a day-high of 25,255.30 in the morning and closing at 25,212.05. The RSI was at 51.05, far below the overbought zone of 70, and the Nifty 50 closed below the 20-day EMA. But it closed above all three of the 50/100/200-day EMAs on the daily chart. Sensex concluded the day at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points, or 0.08%, with an RSI of 50.25. A dismal start to the earnings season and conflicting global cues are leaving investors confused, which eventually creates uncertainty and volatility in the market.