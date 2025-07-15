Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 15 July

Market Recap

Following a bearish trend throughout Monday's trading hours, the Indian markets opened at 25,149.50, unchanged from the previous day's closing of 25,149.85. The Nifty 50 fell as low as 25,001.95 during the day. Similar to this, the BSE Sensex opened at 82,537.87 and dropped as low as 82,010.38 during the day. With an RSI of 46.66, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,082.30, down 67.55 points, or 0.27%. It is still above the 50/100/200 in the daily time frame but below the 20-day EMA. In contrast, the BSE Sensex closed below the 20-day EMA but above the 50/100/200 in the daily time frame, finishing at 82,253.46, down -247.01 points, or -0.30%, with an RSI of 46.31.