Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Friday-22 November
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 22 November
Nifty50 - 23,349.90
The benchmark index, Nifty50, continued to slide due to rising geopolitical concerns and news regarding Adani Group stocks. Adani stocks were in the limelight following bribery allegations from the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission against Gautam Adani and other group executives. The index started the session with a gap-down opening at 23,488.45, continued to slide lower, and made a new low at 23,263.15.