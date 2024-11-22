Nifty Bank - 50,372.90

This major sectoral index opened on a flat note but immediately moved lower during the first hour of trade and registered an intraday low of 49,787.10. It retested its 200-DMA and took support around it. It bounced back from its 200-DMA and pared half of its intraday loss before closing at 50,372.90, down 0.50%. It formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart, indicating support around the 200-DMA. This may act as a critical support area in today’s trading session. The index is expected to find support around 49,400–49,700, and some more bounce back cannot be denied. However, a decisive fall below 49,460 (i.e., 50-WMA) may extend further weakness.