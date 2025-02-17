Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 17 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Driven by persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and growing concerns over potential retaliatory tariffs from the US, the Indian stock market ended lower for the eighth consecutive session, marking its longest losing streak in two years. The Nifty 50 index ended 102 points lower at the 22,929 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 199 points down at 75,939, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 260 points and closed at 49,099.

The Nifty index fell by 2.68% for the week, recording its lowest close since May 31, 2024. The broader market suffered even more, with the Nifty Midcap 100 plunging 7.38% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 experiencing a substantial 9.41% drop. From its all-time high, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has now fallen 22.63%, significantly exceeding the Nifty's decline of 13.33%.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Relentless FII selling coupled with muted earnings has dampened investor sentiments. With the conclusion of the Q3 earnings season, the focus will now be on global developments amid a turbulent market environment because of Donald Trump's trade policies. Domestic equities will likely remain volatile until there is clarity on the trade policies/settlement between India and the US."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "A decisive move the Nifty 50 index below the support of 22,800 levels could open the next downside of around 22,450 levels (20-month EMA) in the near term. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,250."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty index has formed a red candle on both daily and weekly charts, indicating weakness. However, it managed to hold the weekly support level of 48,700. Sustaining below 48,700 could trigger further downside towards 48,000, while 50,000 remains a key resistance. Traders should closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended five intraday stocks for today: Norben Tea and Exports, N K Industries, Raj Rayon Industries, Central Bank of India, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Norben Tea and Exports: Momentum buy at ₹36.54, Stop Loss of ₹35; Target Price of ₹39;

2] N K Industries: Momentum buy at ₹72.41, Stop Loss of ₹69; Target Price of ₹78;

3] Raj Rayon Industries: Momentum buy at ₹23.37, Stop Loss of ₹22; Target Price of ₹25.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy today 4] Central Bank of India: Buy on dips at ₹46.80, target ₹48.30, stop loss ₹45.80.

Anshuul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] Vintage Coffee and Beverages: Buy at ₹102, target ₹106, stop loss ₹100 (Closing Basis).

