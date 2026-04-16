Vedanta shares hit an all-time high, rising eleven days in a row; brokerages predict strong Q4 results

Vedanta shares: Extending the bull trend for the eleventh straight session, Vedanta share price today touched a new all-time high of ₹787.85 on the NSE. Ahead of the Q4 results 2026, scheduled for 30 April, most brokerages expect the company to deliver a strong March-quarter performance, with analysts forecasting a 50–60% year-on-year surge in EBITDA, supported by favourable commodity prices and improved cost dynamics across key segments.
Expecting a strong Vedanta Q4 results 2026, Motilal Oswal Financial Services research says, "The Metals universe is projected to report a 27% YoY profit growth following a strong 45% YoY growth in 4QFY25."
The brokerage has predicted that Vedanta's consolidated Q4 revenue will grow from ₹405 crore to ₹497 crore, logging a YoY growth of around 22.80%. Motilal Oswal research believes the company's EBITDA may grow 53.50% and PAT by around 155% YoY.
Selecting Vedanta shares as one of its ‘top picks', Nuvama believes that Vedanta’s consolidated EBITDA may increase by ~20% QoQ, primarily led by higher zinc and aluminium prices. Aluminium segment EBITDA to rise by ~21% QoQ, led by a higher average blended aluminium price (up USD290/t QoQ), partially offset by an increase in power cost. LME aluminium price was up USD366/t QoQ.
“EBITDA/t to rise by 20% QoQ to USD 1,516/t. Zinc India’s EBITDA to rise by 21% QoQ driven by higher prices and volume, but Zinc international’s EBITDA is likely to decline by 26% QoQ due to lower volume. Besides, ramp-up at Meenaxi and Athena to drive higher power sales volume and in turn EBITDA to increase by ~44% QoQ. Iron ore EBITDA to increase by 24% QoQ while steel to turnaround to EBITDA positive on support of higher prices. Oil and gas EBITDA is expected to increase by 4% QoQ due to higher prices, partially offset by lower volumes,” Nuvama research says.
Antique Research has also predicted net profit growth of over 150% YoY for Vedanta, driven by over 200% YoY sales growth. The brokerage has predicted the company's EBITDA to grow by around 58% YoY and over 19% Q-o-Q.
Picking Vedanta shares in the non-ferrous segment, the ICICI Securities research report says that Vedanta may report a 4.40% sequential growth in sales, but the company's YoY sales growth is expected to remain above 20%. Similarly, Vedanta's Q4FY26 EBITDA may grow 7.70% Q-o-Q and 42.60% YoY. The brokerage has predicted Vedanta's Q4 net profit in the financial year 2026-27 to grow by 6.10% Q-o-Q and 67.20% YoY.
Expecting strong upside in Vedanta shares, Kotak Securities report forecast a 27% qoq increase in EBITDA (+59% yoy) on higher prices in the aluminium/zinc/silver segment and lower alumina costs, partially offset by hedged quantities (aluminium/zinc/silver) and marginally higher coal costs.
Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the Vedanta shares, Kotak Securities has predicted a target price of ₹890 apiece.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.