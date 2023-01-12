Stocks to buy today: Why experts are bullish on these textile shares — explained5 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:23 AM IST
- Stocks to buy: Indian textile industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent from 2019 to 2026
Stocks to buy today: After ushering in the new year 2023, stock market has been busy speculating which theme is expected to work in 2023 as 2021 and 2022 remained excellent years for commodity, metal and sugar stocks. In budget 2023, which is also round the corner, market is expecting some booster sops for various sectors that may augur well for stocks of that sector.
