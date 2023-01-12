Stocks to buy today: Why experts are bullish on these textile shares — explained

Textile stocks to buy

On textile stocks that one can look at for adding in one's stock portfolio, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, "In current market scenario, budget is round the corner and this would be the last full fledged budget of this incumbent Narendra Modi government. Sop, the budget is expected to be a populist budget and some sops for the textile sector is strongly expected as the industry is one of the major contributors in the national GDP. I would recommend positional investors to buy Raymond and Aditya Birla Fashion shares and hold for first two months. If the stock delivers then decide next course of action after giving a fresh review to the stock and the sector."