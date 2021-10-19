These 2 stocks are HDFC Securities' top picks over the next two quarters

Canara Bank: The earnings profile of Canara Bank was severely impacted over the last few years primarily because of high credit costs, though, the same has seen an improvement in since FY21, the brokerage said. For the overall industry, with the arrival of the festive season, the credit growth is likely to improve in coming months, driven by retail and agriculture while industry and services continue to be slow. It expects healthy recoveries and upgrades in next two years.

